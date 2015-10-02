FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-England v Australia attracts record interest from gamblers
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 2, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Rugby-England v Australia attracts record interest from gamblers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - England’s Rugby World Cup showdown against Australia is expected to attract the most money ever gambled on a rugby match with more than 10 million pounds ($15.16m) wagered, British bookmaker William Hill said on Friday.

Tournament hosts England must beat the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday to keep their campaign alive and avoid the ignominy of departing a World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

Despite losing to Wales last weekend, 2003 champions England remain 4-5 favourites to win the match with the twice champion Australians 5-4 and the draw 18-1.

Holders New Zealand, who play their third pool match against Georgia later on Friday, remain even money favourites to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.

Leading tournament odds:

Evens New Zealand

6-1 Australia

7-1 England

8-1 Ireland, South Africa

12-1 France

16-1 Wales

40-1 Argentina

66-1 Scotland (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.