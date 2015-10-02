Rugby-England v Australia attracts record interest from gamblers

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - England’s Rugby World Cup showdown against Australia is expected to attract the most money ever gambled on a rugby match with more than 10 million pounds ($15.16m) wagered, British bookmaker William Hill said on Friday.

Tournament hosts England must beat the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday to keep their campaign alive and avoid the ignominy of departing a World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

Despite losing to Wales last weekend, 2003 champions England remain 4-5 favourites to win the match with the twice champion Australians 5-4 and the draw 18-1.

Holders New Zealand, who play their third pool match against Georgia later on Friday, remain even money favourites to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.

Leading tournament odds:

Evens New Zealand

6-1 Australia

7-1 England

8-1 Ireland, South Africa

12-1 France

16-1 Wales

40-1 Argentina

66-1 Scotland (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)