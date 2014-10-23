FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-NZ union signs conditional broadcast agreement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
October 23, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Rugby-NZ union signs conditional broadcast agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Rugby Union and Sky Television have signed a conditional five-year agreement for pay broadcasting rights from 2016, the NZRU said on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to have achieved what is a great result for rugby in this country,” NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said in a statement.

”This will provide a platform to showcase our game at all levels and further secures the future of rugby in this country.

“We will now move to finalise the agreement and will comment further once SANZAR concludes rights agreements across all territories, which is an ongoing process,” added Tew. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.