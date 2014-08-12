FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR-backed Rundong Auto drops as much as 16 pct in HK debut
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

KKR-backed Rundong Auto drops as much as 16 pct in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Luxury automobile dealer China Rundong Auto Group Ltd, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, fell as much as 16 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday.

The shares dropped as low as HK$3.01 in early morning before bouncing back to trade at HK$3.14 at 0218 GMT. The initial public offering was priced at the bottom end of a HK$3.58 to HK$3.98 range.

The retail portion of the IPO drew tepid demand from investors, with only 0.32 times the total number of shares on offer, the company said in a filing on Monday. The institutional tranche of the IPO was “moderately oversubscribed.”

Rundong offered 244.97 million new shares, while shareholder Runda PTC Ltd offered 23.65 million existing shares.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.