Jan 29 (Reuters) - Runicom SA :

* Establishes a new company, Cash In Holding SA, with 40,000 zlotys ($10,648) capital

* Cash In Holding SA is owned in 40 percent by the company, in 30 percent by chairman of the management board and in 30 percent by the vice-chairman of the management board

* Transfers a 99.4 percent stake of Cash In Sp. z o.o. to the newly established company Cash In Holding SA