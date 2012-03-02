UPDATE 1-UK utility submits Bolivia claim in The Hague

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - A British-based utility which operates power generation projects in Latin America said it has submitted a $142 million claim against Bolivia in The Hague following the nationalisation of its stake in a Bolivian business.

Rurelec Plc said on Friday that it had submitted a statement of claim to the permanent court of arbitration in The Hague regarding the expropriation of its controlling stake in Empresa Guaracachi in May 2010.

Leftist Bolivian president Evo Morales has brought in reforms that have effectively nationalised the gas-rich country’s reserves, allowing foreign companies to operate largely as service providers.

“We hope that Bolivia will now pay the compensation that it owes Rurelec for the nationalisation of Guaracachi to enable the Rurelec group to reinvest in replacement power generation assets in Latin America,” said Peter Earl, Rurelec’s chief executive, in a statement.

Any proceeds earned would be used to buy back shares to reverse some of the equity dilution that hit shareholders when the assets were nationalised, he added.

If no settlement is reached earlier, the final hearing is scheduled for April 2013, said Rurelec.

Rurelec’s shares, which plummeted over 40 percent when the expropriation was announced, rose 3.9 percent on Friday to trade at 9.8 pence.