MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Monday it recommended a dividend of 171.75 roubles ($2.90) per share or a total of 4.6 billion roubles for the second half of 2016.

Its board recommended a total dividend of 6.6 billion roubles ($111.58 million), or 48 percent of net income, for 2016.