MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro said on Thursday its third-quarter net income tripled, year-on-year, to 3.4 billion roubles ($109.11 million).

Sales declined 17 percent to 8.6 billion roubles and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared 604 percent to 1.7 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.