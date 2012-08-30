FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rusagro posts H1 profit vs loss a year ago
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 30, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Rusagro posts H1 profit vs loss a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro posted on Thursday a first-half net profit of 1.92 billion roubles ($59.68 million) after a net loss of 72 million roubles in the same period of 2011, as expenses fell.

Its earnings grew despite a 25 percent fall in total sales to 14.06 billion roubles, the company said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 165 percent to 3.98 billion roubles, the strongest first half result in the group’s history. The EBITDA margin rose to 28 percent from 8 percent a year ago.

“Product price dynamics in the first half were positive. Our decision to accumulate sugar inventory in H2 2011 for sale in 2012 proved to be right,” said Chief Executive Maxim Basov.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.