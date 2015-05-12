REFILE-Rusal executive says positive on China market growth

(Corrects reporter’s name)

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Top aluminium producer Rusal is positive about growth in the Chinese market and expects a deficit in other markets to remain through to 2018, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

“There is around 1 million tonnes of deficit outside of China,” Steve Hodgson, director of sales and marketing at Rusal, told an industry conference in Dubai.

He also said consumption of aluminium per capita in China was expected to grow from 17.8 kilograms per person in 2014 to 22.9 kg per person in 2018. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Potter)