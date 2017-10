MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Aluminium premiums will continue to rise in the next 18 months, First Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer, said on Thursday.

“There are different scenarios of market development, including a decline, but we do not expect this during the next 18 months. Premiums will continue to rise,” Vladislav Soloviev told Metal Bulletin aluminium conference in Moscow.