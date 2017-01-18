FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russian aluminium company Rusal hires banks for debut US dollar bond
#Corrections News
January 18, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Russian aluminium company Rusal hires banks for debut US dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Moody’s rating to Ba3)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - United Company Rusal has mandated JP Morgan as global coordinator and bookrunner for a potential debut fixed rate US dollar bond, according to a lead.

Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Gazprombank, ING, Raiffeisen Bank International, Sberbank CIB, Renaissance Capital, Societe Generale, UBS, UniCredit and VTB Capital are joining the US bank as bookrunners.

Rusal, which produces aluminium, will meet investors in Europe, North America and Asia from January 20.

A 144A/Reg S bond offering with an up to five-year tenor may follow. Rusal is rated Ba3 by Moody’s and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

