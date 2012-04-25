FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RUSAL trims China 2012 aluminium demand growth
April 25, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

RUSAL trims China 2012 aluminium demand growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - UC RUSAL, the world’s largest aluminum producer, has trimmed its forecast of China’s 2012 aluminium demand growth to 10.5 percent from 11 percent, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Steve Hodgson, director of international sales, also said Rusal has invested in a Chinese trading firm based in Shenzhen which it hopes would allow RUSAL to take better advantage of the price arbitrage between the Shanghai Futures Exchange and London Metal Exchange.

Hodgson was speaking at an industry conference in Shanghai.

Reporting by Carrie Ho

