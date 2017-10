Russia RUSAL invites China to invest in Siberia projects

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s RUSAL, the world’s largest aluminium producer, has proposed to Chinese companies to consider investments in Siberia and launch joint bauxite exploration outside Russia and China, RUSAL’s deputy CEO said on Friday.

“Rusal offers China to consider Siberia as an alternative (to domestic projects),” Oleg Mukhamedshin, head of RUSAL’s equity and strategic development, told a Metal Bulletin aluminium conference in Moscow alternative. (Reporting by Polina Devit; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)