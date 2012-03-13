FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deripaska open to buying out Vekselberg from RUSAL
March 13, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

Deripaska open to buying out Vekselberg from RUSAL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Oleg Deripaska, the main shareholder and CEO of UC RUSAL, said on Tuesday he “would discuss” buying out a stake in the world’s largest aluminium producer from former chairman Viktor Vekselberg.

“If they sell, we will discuss it,” Deripaska told a conference call with journalists. He made it clear that no offer had been made, but that he also enjoyed a pre-emptive right to buy the stake under a shareholder agreement.

Vekselberg, who with co-investors owns 15.8 percent of RUSAL, resigned earlier on Tuesday and accused management of leading RUSAL into a “deep crisis” at the Russian based, Hong-Kong listed company by racking up too much debt.

He and fellow minority investor Mikhail Prokhorov had wanted to accept offers from Norilsk Nickel to buy back a one-quarter stake in the nickel and palladium miner for as much as $13 billion from RUSAL, but they were overruled by Deripaska.

Deripaska, who owns 48.5 percent of RUSAL but has effective control, said he viewed the Norilsk investment “optimistically” and added that a possible sale of the stake had not been discussed by the RUSAL board since last autumn.

He said that RUSAL’s board would select a new chairman from among its five independent directors at a meeting on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Megan Davies)

