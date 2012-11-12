FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RUSAL says Q3 recurring net loss $76 mln, lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

RUSAL says Q3 recurring net loss $76 mln, lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Company RUSAL Plc, the world’s top aluminium producer, posted its biggest quarterly net recurring loss since its 2010 listing as product prices extended their decline due to a global oversupply of the lightweight metal.

RUSAL , which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc, reported on Monday a recurring net loss of $76 million in the three months ended September. That lagged the average forecast for a $35 million loss in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The figure compared with a recurring net profit of $620 million a year earlier.

Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company’s net effective share in the results of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel.

It made a net loss of $118 million for the three-month period against $432 million profit a year ago. It reported an adjusted net loss was $248 million versus a profit of $351 million a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.