RUSAL's 2012 adjusted EBITDA falls 63 pct on weak prices
March 4, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

RUSAL's 2012 adjusted EBITDA falls 63 pct on weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Company RUSAL Plc , the world’s largest aluminium producer, reported a 63 percent fall in 2012 adjusted EBITDA on Monday, weighed down by weak aluminium prices and unfavourable market conditions.

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $915 million last year from $2.5 billion in 2011.

A Reuters poll of 14 analysts had yielded a forecast of $850 million in adjusted EBITDA.. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

