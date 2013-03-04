RUSAL's 2012 adjusted EBITDA falls 63 pct on weak prices

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Company RUSAL Plc , the world’s largest aluminium producer, reported a 63 percent fall in 2012 adjusted EBITDA on Monday, weighed down by weak aluminium prices and unfavourable market conditions.

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $915 million last year from $2.5 billion in 2011.

A Reuters poll of 14 analysts had yielded a forecast of $850 million in adjusted EBITDA.. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Stephen Coates)