Russia's RUSAL output unhurt after strike in Guinea
April 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's RUSAL output unhurt after strike in Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - UC RUSAL , the world’s largest producer of aluminium, said on Friday its output was not affected by an employees strike at its Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea, now suspended.

The strike paralysed operations at the refinery in early April but RUSAL compensated the shortfall in alumina from its reserve fund, the company said in a statement.

Employees at Friguia, a 630,000-tonnes-per-year plant and the only refinery in the world’s no. 1 bauxite exporter Guinea, demanded a minimum wage of $400 per month and the payment of employees’ medical costs.

“The trade unions informed Friguia complex management that the strike was only suspended on the order of Guinean President Alpha Conde until his further orders,” RUSAL said in a statement.

The company produced about 4 million tonnes of aluminium and 8 million tonnes of alumina last year.

For information about key political risks to watch in the Gulf of Guinea - (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)

