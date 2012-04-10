FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RUSAL confirms London arbitration with Russian tycoon
April 10, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

RUSAL confirms London arbitration with Russian tycoon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - UC RUSAL , the world’s top aluminium maker, will enter into arbitration in London in a dispute with Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg’s investment firm over its $47 billion supply deal with commodities trader Glencore.

RUSAL’s statement confirmed a source-based Reuters report last week on the arbitration proceedings in London, which escalate a shareholder feud between Vekselberg, who resigned as RUSAL chairman earlier this year, and the company’s chief executive and main owner, Oleg Deripaska.

“The dispute relates to certain shareholder arrangements between the parties in respect of the company. The shareholder arrangements provide for resolution of disputes by way of London Court of International Arbitration in London,” RUSAL said in a statement.

Sual Partners, which is co-owned by Vekselberg and partner Len Blavatnik, will argue that the supply deal was agreed to in violation of its right of veto. Sual owns 15.8 percent of RUSAL.

Sual’s legal action follows a falling out between Deripaska and RUSAL minority shareholders led by Vekselberg who have been angered by his refusal to sell the company’s stake in Arctic miner, Norilsk Nickel.

RUSAL’s shares ended 0.9 percent lower on Thursday, before Hong Kong markets were closed for the Easter holiday.

