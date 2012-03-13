FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UC RUSAL says to discuss chairman's resignation on March 16
March 13, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 6 years

UC RUSAL says to discuss chairman's resignation on March 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium maker United Company RUSAL Plc, the world’s largest aluminium maker, said on Tuesday that its board of directors will meet tot discuss the resignation of Chairman Viktor Vekselberg on March 16.

“Vekselberg had failed to perform his functions as a public company board chairman over the past 12 months,” the company said in a statement.

The statement was published after media reports said Russian billionaire Vekselberg had resigned because he felt the company faced “a deep crisis” and was overburdened in debt, lawsuits and social conflicts. For company statement, please read

