UPDATE 3-RUSAL Q1 net drops 84 pct as aluminium prices fall

* Recurring net profit down 77 pct

* Adjusted EBITDA $237 mln vs forecast $257 mln

* Net debt up 0.7 pct from end-2011 to $11.1 bln

* May cut smelting capacity by 300,000-600,000 tonnes

* Shares fall more than 2 percent after earnings (Adds nomination of Warnig to board, analysts)

By Melissa Akin and Alison Leung

MOSCOW/HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s UC RUSAL Plc , the world’s biggest aluminium producer, posted an 84 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as prices fell, potentially fuelling a shareholder row over the company’s refusal to sell its stake in Norilsk Nickel.

RUSAL also nominated Matthias Warnig, a former East German secret agent who has known President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s, as an independent director in what analysts saw as an attempt to play up management’s good standing with the Kremlin.

Chief executive and controlling shareholder Oleg Deripaska has resisted pressure to dispose of RUSAL’s 25 percent share in the world’s largest nickel and palladium company to pay down debts at a time when aluminium markets are weak.

Deripaska’s dreams of a mega-merger with the $14 billion stake purchase four years ago, financed through debt, were dashed when the global crisis struck.

RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring, and shareholder and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg urged Deripaska to sell the Norilsk stake, now worth $7.9 billion based on Reuters calculations.

Net debt rose 0.7 percent to $11.13 billion at the end of March from December, RUSAL said in its earnings statement. The company said it has no outstanding debt obligations this year.

In addition to the dispute over Norilsk, Vekselberg, who resigned as chairman in March, is challenging a large aluminium supply deal with a third RUSAL shareholder -- commodity trade giant Glencore.

In March, RUSAL appointed Barry Cheung, an independent director of the company and head of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, to replace Vekselberg. Analysts have questioned how much influence he can exert over Deripaska, who owns 47.4 percent of the aluminium producer.

“The company has just kept creating more headwinds, more risks, and who knows how those are going to go,” said Alexander Latzer, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. “The stock is only for the most risk-accepting investors.”

In a separate statement on Monday, RUSAL said it had nominated Warnig as an independent non-executive director for election at the annual general meeting on June 15.

Warnig, who got to know Putin in the 1990s when he worked in St Petersburg for Dresdner Bank, has since 2006 been managing director of Nord Stream, which has built a sub-sea gas export pipeline across the Baltic - a priority project of Putin.

“They are trying everything they can to lift the stock price - short of selling the Norilsk stake - and the Warnig appointment looks like a marketing move,” said a Moscow-based analyst.

Shares of RUSAL, which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc, fell as much as 2.6 percent to HK$4.90 after the earnings announcement.

That price represents less than half of the stock’s 2010 Hong Kong IPO value of HK$10.80 each.

WEAK EARNINGS

While global aluminium consumption in the first quarter grew 5 percent from a year earlier, the average price of the metal used in cars, construction and beverage cans fell 13 percent to $2,177 per tonne, RUSAL said.

Net profit, which included its share of earnings in Norilsk and non-cash items, slumped to $74 million in the three months ended March from $451 million a year earlier.

Recurring net profit fell 77 percent to $112 million, compared with an average forecast of $94 million in a poll of eight analysts by Reuters.

“EBITDA was below my estimate, net profit was kind of in line, and I don’t think it’s getting any better in the second quarter as aluminium prices are falling,” said Latzer.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 38 percent to $237 million, compared with an average forecast of $257 million by analysts.

“We consider the results as negative because EBITDA missed consensus by a significant amount,” said Barry Ehrlich, a metals and mining analyst at Alfa-Bank in Moscow.

Ehrlich said he expected second-quarter EBITDA to be as low as $125 million, which could trigger a significant downgrade in consensus forecasts for this year. RUSAL said it would take 4-6 percent of production offline due to market weakness.

“In response to continued uncertainty in the global economy, RUSAL is currently considering the curtailment of 300,000-600,000 tonnes of high-cost smelting capacity starting from the second half of 2012,” the company said.

Its rival, Alcoa, surprised the market last month with a profit after a loss in the last quarter of 2011 as demand for aluminium in North America was strong in most industrial sectors except for building and construction.

But RUSAL’s results beat those of Chinese rival Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , which warned of a loss for the first half ending June 2012 after recording a net loss of 1.09 billion yuan ($172.73 million) in the first quarter. ($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melissa Akin and Alison Leung, Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine,; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)