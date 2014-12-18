FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

UK Supreme Court says Rusal can't appeal LME warehouse case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court has denied Rusal, the world’s biggest aluminium producer, the right to appeal against a court ruling that allows sweeping reform of the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehousing system, and also ordered it to pay costs.

In March, Rusal dealt a stunning setback to LME plans to cut logjams at warehouses, winning a court decision to halt the reform because consultations had been “unfair and unlawful”.

But a three-judge panel at Britain’s Court of Appeal overturned that decision in October. That court also denied Rusal leave to appeal, but the company approached the Supreme Court directly.

“We are pleased that Rusal’s request for leave to appeal has been denied by the Supreme Court. We have believed from the start that Rusal’s complaint was without merit, and are glad that the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court have recognised this,” the LME said in a statement.

Owners of LME-registered warehouses have in the past boosted rental revenues by letting long queues build up for buyers to withdraw metals such as aluminium from their sheds.

In a bid to remedy this situation -- which bumps up premiums paid to secure metal deliveries -- the LME moved last year to implement reforms including a cut in maximum warehouse queues.

Rusal said it was disappointed by the result but added that, as a result of changed conditions in the aluminium market, the LME’s warehouse reform was unlikely to have much impact on queues or premiums. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Veronica Brown; Editing by Mark Potter)

