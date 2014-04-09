FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rusal shares jump after lenders agree breather on $5.15 bln debt
April 9, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

Rusal shares jump after lenders agree breather on $5.15 bln debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian aluminium giant Rusal jumped more than 6 percent on Wednesday after lenders agreed not to take action against it on any defaults for up to three months, as it revises terms on up to $5.15 billion in debt.

Rusal said it is continuing to seek agreement from its lenders to defer repayment dates and revise covenants on up to $4.75 billion of syndicated facilities and $400 million of syndicated facilities that would be combined into a single facility agreement.

The shares rose as high as HK$2.92, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Pullin)

