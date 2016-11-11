FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Aluminium giant Rusal's earnings growth beats expectations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 11, 2016 / 2:10 AM / 9 months ago

Aluminium giant Rusal's earnings growth beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal on Friday posted a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in third quarter core earnings and lifted its forecast for global aluminium consumption.

Rusal's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $421 million from $344 million in the second quarter and $420 million a year ago.

Analysts at five banks had forecast third quarter EBITDA of $390 million.

Hong Kong-listed Rusal also said it was raising its forecast for global demand for aluminium by 5.5 percent to 59.5 million tonnes in 2016 due to signs of healthy demand-growth in China, Russia and elsewhere.

"The Company remains optimistic as we approach the year-end, with aluminium consumption growing at a very healthy pace while supply remains tight due to stronger pressure from increasing cost inflation," the company said in a statement.

"Domestic demand for aluminium is also growing at a very healthy pace and Rusal intends to boost its domestic sales," it said.

The average London Metal Exchange aluminium price increased by 3.2 percent in the third quarter to $1,621 a tonne

The metal reached an 18-month high of $1,783 a tonne this week.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.