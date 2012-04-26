FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rushydro says earnings fell 2 percent in 2011
April 26, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Rushydro says earnings fell 2 percent in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian hydroelectric giant RusHydro said Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) slid 2 percent in 2011 to 77 billion roubles ($2.62 billion) on the back of lower than expected electricity tariffs.

The figure was slightly higher than the 73.4 billion roubles forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The state-controlled company, on the list of firms to be part-privatised by the government, said 2011 revenue fell nearly a third to 371.7 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.3912 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and John Bowker; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

