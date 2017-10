MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree authorising the 50 billion rouble ($1.6 billion) recapitalisation of state-controlled hydroelectric company Rushydro, from the 2012 budget, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing comments by Putin.

Putin made the remarks at a Kremlin meeting with Viktor Ishayev, the presidential envoy to the Far East, and Evgeny Dod, Rushydro’s chief executive.