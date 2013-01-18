FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's RusHydro posts 2.5 bln rouble 9-mth net loss
January 18, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's RusHydro posts 2.5 bln rouble 9-mth net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro reported on Friday a nine-month net loss of 2.53 billion roubles ($83.65 million) due to one-off revaluation charges, compared to a 34.8 billion rouble year-ago profit.

Adjusted net profit came in at 13.8 billion roubles, the company said, down 61 percent year-on-year, and below a 14.8 billion Reuters poll forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined 33 percent to 39.9 billion roubles, broadly in line with market expectations.

$1 = 30.2460 Russian roubles Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies

