MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - The board of Russia’s state-controlled hydropower company Rushydro has approved credit lines worth up to 30 billion roubles ($462.3 million) from Russian bank VTB, Rushydro said in a statement for investors on Friday.

$1 = 64.8975 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova