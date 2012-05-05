Rosneft, Statoil sign oil and gas joint exploration deal

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil signed a cooperation agreement with Russian state oil company Rosneft to jointly explore four offshore fields in the Russian territory of the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, Rosneft said in a statement on Saturday.

The agreement covers a single block in the Barents, the Perseyevsky, and three fields in the Sea of Okhotsk, with the overall prospective recoverable resources of 2 billion tonnes of oil and 1.8 trillion cubic metres of gas, it said.

Statoil will receive 33.3 percent in a joint exploration venture and finance geological work. It will also reimburse historical expenses incurred by Rosneft and 33.3 percent of expenses incurred during licence acquisition.

It may also pay Rosneft one-off bonuses for each commercial oil and gas discovery depending on the terms of a final agreement, Rosneft said.

The two also agreed to research approaches to production at the Khadumskoye shale oil field in Russia’s southern Stavropol region as well as high viscosity crude oil located below the gas cap at one of Rosneft’s northern fields, Severo-Komsomolskoe.

They intended to place orders for ice-class vessels and drilling platforms with Russian shipyards. (Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)