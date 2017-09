June 10 (Reuters) - Asset manager Russell Investments appointed Van Luu as head of currency and fixed income strategy.

Luu, who joins from Norges Bank Investment Management, will be based in London. Luu earlier spent three years as senior analyst at Russell Investments.

In his new position, Luu will report to Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)