December 10, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Russell Investments hires two to client strategy and research division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russell Investments appointed Yves Josseaume and Sital Cheema to its EMEA client strategy and research team.

Josseaume and Cheema will work with investment management teams and develop content for clients on investment and market insights.

Josseaume joins as a director and has 17 years of experience in UK pension consulting, investment banking, and insurance. He previously worked at Aon Hewitt.

Cheema most recently worked with Standard Life Investments Property Income Trusts Ltd as an investment director. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

