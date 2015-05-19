Russell Investment, China's Ping An Insurance agree to end joint venture - sources

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Russell Investment Management and China’s Ping An Insurance Group have agreed to terminate their joint investment venture, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Ping An has agreed to buy all of Russell’s 49 percent stake in the joint venture via an affiliate entity controlled by China’s second biggest insurer, a source at Russell said.

A second source familiar with the negotiations also said that Russell was “quietly pulling out” of the JV because it felt it had benefited Ping An more than Russell.

Both sources requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. Neither would discuss how the deal was priced.

A Sydney-based spokesman at Russell Investment Management declined to immediately comment when contacted by email, but added that the firm would provide a statement later.

Multiple calls to Ping An were left unanswered.

The JV, launched in March 2011, was managing $1.7 billion on behalf of Chinese and foreign clients as of March 2015, according to information on the joint venture’s LinkedIn profile.

Russell has already registered a new wholly owned foreign entity in China to continue investing, the sources said. The first source said the new entity will stick with the previous investment strategy.

A filing posted on the website of the Shanghai Municipal Administration for Industry and Commerce showed an commercial entity called Russell Investment Advisors (Shanghai Limited) was registered on March 31, 2015 with a registered capital of 3 million yuan ($483,527.82). ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)