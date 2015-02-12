MOVES-Alexandre Martin, Richard Palmer join Russell Investments

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Seattle-based Russell Investments appointed Alexandre Martin and Richard Palmer addition implementation portfolio managers to boost its global transition management team.

Martin joins the transition team in London from Societe Generale, where he was responsible for managing complex multi-asset trades.

Palmer joins the Sydney transition team. He has previously worked as an arbitrage and multi-strategy trader at the Macquarie-Nedbank joint venture. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)