MOVES-Russell Investments names Fons Lute client portfolio manager
March 9, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Russell Investments names Fons Lute client portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Fons Lute as client portfolio manager, effective immediately.

Lute will be responsible for advising clients across Northern Europe on multi-asset investment strategies, Russell Investments said.

Most recently Lute was managing director with BlackRock’s multi-asset team in the UK.

He has more than 30 years of experience working with clients around Europe, designing and implementing multi-asset investment solutions. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

