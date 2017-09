May 12 (Reuters) - Asset manager Russell Investments, unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, promoted Kevin Turner to managing director and global head of its newly formed global client strategy & research team.

Turner will report to Brian Meath, global chief investment officer, multi-asset solutions.

Turner was previously the head of consulting for the firm’s institutional business in North America. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)