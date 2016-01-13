FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Russell Investments hires Barback as president
January 13, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Russell Investments hires Barback as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asset manager Russell Investments said on Wednesday it appointed Vernon Barback as president, effective Jan. 21, to focus on growing the firm’s multi-asset business.

Prior to joining Russell, Barback has been a co-founding partner at AltB Partners, an investment fund headquartered in New York.

Barback will be a member of Russell’s executive committee and report to Chief Executive Len Brennan, the Seattle-based company said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler

