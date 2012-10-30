FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Russel Metals profit falls on lower steel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Metal distribution company Russel Metals Inc posted a 14 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to lower steel prices.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company’s net profit fell to C$22.5 million ($22.5 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$25.7 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

“All of our segments experienced margin pressure in the third quarter as steel prices declined due to lack of demand,” Chief Executive Brian Hedges said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose marginally to C$712.6 million.

Russel Metals operates metal service centers across North America, and distributes steel and tubular products.

