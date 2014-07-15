FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
July 15, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Up to 50 hurt in Moscow subway accident - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - A train on the Moscow subway went off the rails between two stations on Tuesday, injuring up to 50 people and leaving about 20 trapped, Interfax news agency quoted a law enforcement official as saying.

“We have information from witnesses that the train braked suddenly as a result of which several cars were derailed,” a spokesman for the emergency ministry told Reuters.

At least two people were in a serious condition and were being taken to hospital by helicopter, Russian television said. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

