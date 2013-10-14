FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2013 / 12:59 PM / in 4 years

Russia's Acron receives further $100 mln VTB loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB has increased a loan facility to mineral fertiliser producer Acron by $100 million to $300 million to help the producer maintain its foothold in the global market, the bank said on Monday.

The company, one of Europe’s top 10 producers of mineral fertiliser, has agreed on the additional loan as a part of a wider three-year lending programme, the bank said.

“The programme’s funds will help maintain the company’s sales of mineral fertilizers on the world market in line with existing long-term export contracts,” Acron’s First Vice-President Oscar Walters was quoted as saying in a VTB statement.

Acron, which produced 2.7 million tonnes of fertiliser in the first half of 2013, has been boosting output on the back of broader market growth. (Reporting by Victoria Andreeva, Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

