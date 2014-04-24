Russia's Acron first-quarter mineral fertiliser output up 3 pct

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron , one of Europe’s top 10 fertiliser makers, reported first-quarter production of mineral fertilisers rose 3 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes.

Acron said prices for nitrogen products and its main complex fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - were lower than in the same period of the previous year, but demand was likely to rise.

“The global fertiliser market remains highly competitive and volatile, but the industry’s fundamental factors contribute to ever increasing consumption,” Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement on Thursday

Shares in Acron, which fell around 19 percent last year, were trading down 2 percent at 1240 GMT. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Merriman)