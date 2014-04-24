FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Acron first-quarter mineral fertiliser output up 3 pct
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 24, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Acron first-quarter mineral fertiliser output up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron , one of Europe’s top 10 fertiliser makers, reported first-quarter production of mineral fertilisers rose 3 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes.

Acron said prices for nitrogen products and its main complex fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - were lower than in the same period of the previous year, but demand was likely to rise.

“The global fertiliser market remains highly competitive and volatile, but the industry’s fundamental factors contribute to ever increasing consumption,” Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement on Thursday

Shares in Acron, which fell around 19 percent last year, were trading down 2 percent at 1240 GMT. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.