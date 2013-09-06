Russia's Aeroflot may place 10 pct in Moscow in 2014-report

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - State-controlled airline Aeroflot may place a stake of 10 percent on the Moscow stock exchange next year, as part of the government’s privatisation plans, Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday.

Aeroflot is one of the companies pinpointed by Russia to be sold in its much-delayed and pared-back privatisation plan, originally launched in 2010. According to its latest plans, the government aims to reduce its 51.17 percent stake in the airline to 25 percent plus one share.

The Russian government recently halved its privatisation target for next year.

Kommersant reported that the Aeroflot share sale could raise up to $200 million and cited the head of the state property agency, Olga Dergunova, as saying the sale should take place on the Moscow Exchange next year.

The stake to be sold will be partly made up of stock held by an Aeroflot subsidiary and partly of shares owned by the government, the newspaper reported.

However some analysts saw London as a better venue for a sale.

“Considering that Aeroflot’s shares already trade on the MICEX, the shares would benefit more from being placed on the LSE (London Stock Exchange ) ... thanks to its better liquidity and wider investor base,” said analysts at VTB in a research note.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously called for privatisations to be focused on the Moscow bourse rather than international exchanges.

Aeroflot was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Holmes)