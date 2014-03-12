FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Aeroflot 2013 earnings rise 42 pct
March 12, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Aeroflot 2013 earnings rise 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian airline Aeroflot said on Wednesday its 2013 net profit rose 42 percent to 7.3 billion roubles ($203.3 million), citing optimisation of fuel costs, higher labour productivity and integration of subsidiaries.

The company’s revenues rose 15 percent last year to 291 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 52.6 percent to 31.8 billion roubles, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

