FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia urges Taliban to hold direct talks with Afghan govt - Ifx
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 24, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Russia urges Taliban to hold direct talks with Afghan govt - Ifx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia is urging the Taliban to start direct talks with the central government in Afghanistan and hopes that such negotiations will begin soon, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Wednesday.

“We are urging the Taliban to do this and we hope that they (talks) will start as soon as possible to prevent the beginning of a new ‘combat season’,” said Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special envoy to Afghanistan.

Kabulov was commenting on a statement by the Afghan government’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, this month that Afghanistan expects to restart peace talks with the Taliban within six months, pinning hopes on factions within the Islamist militant group which might be ready to give up violence. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.