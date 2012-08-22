UPDATE 1-Russia's AFI reports loss after revaluation

* AFI warned a week ago of a fall in valuation of properties

* Net loss for six months is $240.6 mln

* Says demand from tenants for office space strong

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia-focused real estate firm AFI Development fell to a first-half loss after a drop in the value of its portfolio, but said demand from tenants and investors remained strong.

The company, part-owned by billionaire diamond tycoon Lev Leviev, warned a week ago it expected to report a net valuation loss resulting from a fall in the value of four of its projects, due to changes in the master planning and development policies of the Moscow government.

Its net loss for the six months to June 30 reached $240.6 million compared with a net profit of $28.7 million in the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

The gross value of its portfolio of properties fell by 14 percent to $2.4 billion from around $2.8 billion due to the revaluation, as well as a fall in the Russian rouble.

However, AFI said demand in the Moscow office market for high-quality assets from tenants and investors remained strong, despite a slowdown in Russian economic growth.

The Russian retail real estate market also remains strong with demand from international retailers, AFI said. As Russia’s middle class continues to grow, Russia is recording the highest retail sales across Europe, AFI said.

Growth of the middle class is also supporting sales of its residential real estate and AFI expects demand to continue to grow in coming years.

AFI, which develops and owns office buildings, shopping malls and residential complexes in and around Moscow, is nearly 65 percent owned by Africa Israel Investments Ltd, a holding company and investment group controlled by Leviev.

Uzbekistan-born Leviev, who made his name challenging the monopoly of diamond group De Beers on the sale of rough diamonds, is worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

AFI Development in 2007 raised $1.4 billion through a London IPO in which it sold an 18 percent stake and priced its offering at $14 per global depositary receipt (GDR).

The company’s shares rose 2.5 percent in early trading in London to 36 pence.