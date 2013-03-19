FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's AFI swings to 2012 net loss of $276 mln
March 19, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's AFI swings to 2012 net loss of $276 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia-focused real estate firm AFI Development swung to a net loss of $275.5 million for 2012, after a $171.5 million net profit the previous year, due to a drop in the value of its portfolio.

The company, nearly 65 percent owned by Africa Israel Investments Ltd, recorded a $246.1 million loss on investment property valuations after a gain of $268 million in 2011, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revenues increased 21 percent to $163 million driven by higher rental income.

