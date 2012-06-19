Russia Agribank raises $500 mln in Eurobonds-source

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Bank has raised $500 million through a Eurobond offering, taking advantage of improved risk sentiment after Greece’s weekend election handed a majority to parties supporting the country’s bailout, a banking source told Reuters.

The state-owned lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, priced the deal late on Monday with a yield set at mid-swaps plus 425 basis points maturing in December 2017, the source added.

The bank was initially guiding towards a yield of mid-swaps plus 437.5-450 basis points, he said. The deal was organised by Citi, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital.

Rosselkhozbank postponed a possible dual-tranche Eurobond issue after a series of meetings with investors last month because market conditions had been weakened by uncertainty over euro zone debt woes.

Another banking source told Reuters on Monday that Russia’s state development bank, VEB, was also looking at the Eurobond market and may decide on a deal as early as next week.

The source added that Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, plans to tap the market in July. The combined volume of both deals is expected to be about $3 billion, the source said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)