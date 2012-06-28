Russian Agribank to add $250 mln to Eurobond issue-IFR

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Bank plans to top up its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

Last month, the state-controlled lender raised $500 million through a Eurobond offering, pricing the deal with a yield set at mid-swaps plus 425 basis points maturing in December 2017.

The state-owned lender, also known as Rosselkhozbank, is expected to add $250 million to the issue, IFR added.