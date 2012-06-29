FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Agribank adds $350 mln to Eurobond issue-IFR
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

Russian Agribank adds $350 mln to Eurobond issue-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, added $350 million to an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported.

IFR said on Thursday that the state-controlled lender was aiming to add $250 million to a $500 million Eurobond, issued last month with a yield at mid-swaps plus 425 basis points.

The deal is another sign that Russian borrowers have been able to return to the international debt markets since mid-June, hoping to gain from more positive investor sentiment after Greek voters awarded a majority to parties supporting the country’s economic bailout. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.