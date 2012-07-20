FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Agribank plans top-up to 5-year Eurobond-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 20, 2012 / 9:22 AM / 5 years ago

Russian Agribank plans top-up to 5-year Eurobond-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, plans to top up its outstanding Eurobond maturing in 2017, two banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

In February, state-controlled Rosselkhozbank raised 10 billion roubles ($312.70 million) via a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the lower end of initial guidance of 8.625 percent.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s top lender Sberbank raised $750 million in a top-up Eurobond issue, maturing in 2022, with a yield of 5 percent, enjoying investors’ interest in emerging markets debt. ($1 = 31.9792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.