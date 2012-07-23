FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Agribank adds 10 bln rbls to Eurobond issue-source
July 23, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Russian Agribank adds 10 bln rbls to Eurobond issue-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, has added 10 billion roubles ($312 million) to its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

In February, state-owned Rosselkhozbank raised 10 billion roubles via a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the lower end of initial guidance of 8.625 percent.

The latest tranche was placed at 101 percent of par, for a yield of around 8.35 percent, another source told Reuters earlier.

Russian borrowers have raised over $27 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year - more than for the last year as a whole - enjoying a strong interest towards debt coming from emerging markets. ($1 = 32.0325 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova)

