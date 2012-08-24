FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Agribank adds $450 mln to existing Eurobond-IFR
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Russian Agribank adds $450 mln to existing Eurobond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, raised $450 million to top up its outstanding Eurobond maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Friday.

A Moscow-based bond trader confirmed the report.

The state-owned Rosselkhozbank, Russia’s No.4 by assets, raised $500 million in June, adding another $350 million later that month.

Initially the top up was expected to come in at $150 million, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

Russian borrowers have raised over $30 billion via Eurobond issues so far this year, more than in the last year as a whole. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Anton Kolodyazhny; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
